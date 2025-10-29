North Korea Test-Fires Missile Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting In South Korea

North Korea test launched sea-to-surface cruise missiles off its western coast Tuesday, state media said, a day before US President Donald Trump is set to begin a visit to South Korea.

The missiles were launched vertically from the Yellow Sea and flew for over two hours, state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

Top military official Pak Jong Chon oversaw the test and said "important successes" were being achieved in developing the North's "nuclear forces" as a war deterrent, according to KCNA.

Notably absent from the test was leader Kim Jong Un, who frequently oversees important missile launches.

He was also not mentioned by KCNA in reporting of last week's test launch of several hypersonic missiles.

Trump has said he would "love to meet" Kim this week as he makes his first visit to the Korean peninsula of his second term.

The two leaders last met in 2019 at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

North Korea has yet to respond publicly to the invitation.

