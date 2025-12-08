"Nice To Hear...": Bhagwant Mann Impressed By Korean Woman's Fluent Punjabi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was pleasantly shocked after a Korean woman spoke fluent Punjabi during his visit to South Korea. A video of Mann interacting with the woman, who spoke the language like a native, has surfaced on social media.

The woman, with folded hands, introduced herself in Punjabi, saying, “I am Simran Kaur, a daughter-in-law from Punjab. By the way, my real name is (Korean name). I am Korean Punjabi, my husband is Punjabi.” Her husband added, “It's been 20 years since the wedding. It feels really nice to meet you in Korea.”

Impressed, Mann asked who taught her Punjabi. She replied, “My in-laws,” adding, “It felt really nice meeting you.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Chief Minister wrote, “Our mother tongue, Punjabi, is not just a language for us… it is our identity… I got the opportunity to meet a couple during my visit to South Korea… it was very nice to hear the mother tongue, Punjabi, from the mouth of a Korean-born daughter.”

The visit is part of the state government's outreach ahead of the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit in Mohali from March 13-15, 2026.

During his trip, Mann also met members of the Punjabi diaspora in Seoul and asked them to promote Punjab globally. He encouraged Korean companies to invest in the state.

Mann said that Punjab's industry-friendly policies have already attracted investors and called for joint efforts to boost industrial growth. He said increased investments would create jobs for youth and strengthen the state's economy, contributing to the vision of a ‘Rangla (colourful) Punjab.'

The chief minister also spoke of improvements in infrastructure, industrial capacity, and investment opportunities. So far, the state has facilitated more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore in investments.

Mann also met India's Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, and presented Punjab's plans to expand economic and technological collaboration in sectors like food processing, agri-tech, renewable energy, manufacturing, defence, aerospace, and urban infrastructure.

On Monday, the Punjab delegation is set to meet major Korean companies, including Daewoo E & C, GS E & C, and Nongshim, to explore opportunities in construction, infrastructure, and advanced food processing.

Mann will also attend a roundtable on ease of doing business in Punjab with legal firms, investors, and business associations.