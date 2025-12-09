Punjab Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore Lottery, Flees Home With Family Fearing Robbery

Joy and fear now go hand in hand for the family of this daily-wage worker in Punjab's Faridkot district, who recently won a lottery of Rs 1.5 crore.

Naseeb Kaur and her husband, Ram Singh, both daily-wage farm labourers from Saideke village in Faridkot district, hit the jackpot after they bought a lottery ticket worth Rs 200 that won them the top prize in the Punjab State Lottery.

However, the couple's happiness at winning a lottery was quickly overshadowed by fear and anxiety. As news of their windfall spread in the neighbourhood, they grew anxious that they could become targets for criminals seeking ransom or attempting robbery.

Fearing for their safety, the family locked their home, switched off their mobile phones, and moved to a secret location.

The Faridkot police learned of the situation on Tuesday and immediately reached out to the family to provide reassurance and protection.

"We came to know only today that a lady named Naseeb Kaur had bought a lottery ticket worth Rs 200 about 15-20 days ago, in which she won a prize of Rs 1.5 crore," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh said.

"The family expressed fear that someone might harm them or demand ransom due to their sudden fortune. We have assured them that the police are always here for the safety of the public, and no harm will come to their family," he added.

