Haryana Man, Who Works As A Plumber, Wins Rs 1.5 Crore Lottery

A man in Haryana's Sirsa saw his fate taking a surprising yet pleasant twist as he won a lottery of Rs 1.5 crore. Mangal, who works as a plumber, was gleaming with joy and celebrating the moment of happiness with his family as their life witnessed a dramatic turnaround overnight.

Mangal has been living with his wife, daughter and other family members for the last several years at a rented accommodation.

Celebrations broke out at his home with the neighbours joining in as soon as Mangal returned home with his 'prize'.

Music added magnificence to the magical moment with 'dhol' producing peppy and foot-tapping beats making the family members celebrate Mangal's 'meteoric rise'.

Distribution of sweetmeats made the victory sweeter, with several happy faces engaging in exchanging sweets, soaking into the surreal moment.

Mangal, a resident of Khairpur in Sirsa, said that his first plan for making use of lottery prize money was to construct a house of his own.

"I have been living in this rented accommodation for a long time...." he said.

Mangal said that he has been purchasing lottery tickets for the last five-six years. Even as he had to wait for over half a decade to turn lucky among thousands of hopefuls, Mangal did not give up and kept hopes of scripting his own 'rags to riches' story alive.

Mangal's house, meanwhile, was being visited by the happy and excited neighbours and relatives who joined the celebrations of his stunning victory that made him an 'Instant Crorepati'.

Mangal said that after constructing his house, he would save the rest of the amount to ensure a better and bright future for his daughter, adding that he would also like to make a few donations.

Interacting with the mediapersons on Wednesday, Mangal said he came to know about the Rs 1.5 crore lottery win last night and since then, family members have been celebrating.

He also underlined the family does not enjoy stable financial health, but now he plans to "expand the work (plumbing) and eventually build a house".

His wife Vandana told the media that Mangal has been purchasing lottery tickets for the last few years. "Now, since he won the lottery, he has been thinking of his own house and also the future of our daughter."

Mahendarpal, a neighbour, said: "I am very happy that Mangal won a lottery. I congratulate him on winning Rs 1.5 crore and wish him a prosperous future."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)