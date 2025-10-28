Indian Man Chose Mother's Birthday As Lottery Number, Wins Rs 240 Crore

A 29-year-old Indian man living in Abu Dhabi has hit the UAE Lottery's first-ever Dh100 million (over Rs 240 crore) jackpot. Anilkumar Bolla won the grand prize in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on October 18.

The UAE Lottery shared the interview video of the winner on X. The side note read, "From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything! Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we'll never forget. For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn't just another day; it was the day that changed everything. A life transformed, and a reminder of what happens when you #DareToImagine. Congratulations, Anilkumar!"

The clip showed Anilkumar celebrating his lottery win. He was showered with golden confetti and was handed the ceremonial cheque. He shared the story behind choosing his lucky ticket and his reaction to learning the news. "I haven't done any magic or something, so I just chose the Easy Pick.... The last number is very special. It's my mum's birthday," he said.

Talking about the moment he discovered his win, Anilkumar added, "I was in shock. I was sitting on the sofa, and I'm just feeling that, yes, I won it."

The Indian expat shared that he planned to use the money responsibly. "I was just thinking about how I need to invest this amount, spend it in the right way. After winning this amount, I felt like I have money. Now, I need work on my thoughts in the right way, and I want to do something big."

I'd love to buy a supercar and celebrate at a luxurious resort or seven-star hotel, he said. However, his most heartfelt desire is to spend quality time with his loved ones. "I just want to take my family to the UAE, and I want to enjoy my whole life staying with them," he said.

The 29-year-old winner plans to donate a portion of his winnings. He also had a message for fellow lottery players. He said, "I believe that everything happens for a reason. I suggest each and every player to keep playing, and for sure, one day luck will come to you."

At last, he thanked the UAE Lottery for providing a "very big opportunity" to him and expressed his hope that it would continue to bring joy to others in the years to come.

In September, another Indian living in Dubai won the 15 million United Arab Emirates Dirham (approximately Rs 35 crore) grand prize in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Series 278 draw. Sandeep Kumar Prasad, a 30-year-old technician at Dubai Drydocks, is from Uttar Pradesh and has been living in the UAE for three years.