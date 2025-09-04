Indian Man Wins Rs 35 Crore Jackpot In Abu Dhabi, Plans To Return Home

An Indian expatriate residing in Dubai has won the 15 million United Arab Emirates Dirham (approximately Rs 35 crore) grand prize in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Series 278 draw held on September 3, 2025, according to The Khaleej Times. The winner, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, a 30-year-old technician at Dubai Drydocks, hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for three years.

According to the news portal, Sandeep purchased the winning ticket number 200669 on August 19 as part of a group of 20 individuals. He had been buying tickets regularly for only three months prior to his win. Initially sceptical upon receiving the call from the Big Ticket hosts, Sandeep was overwhelmed with joy when informed of his win.

Expressing his gratitude, Sandeep stated that the prize money would enable him to support his family, particularly addressing his father's health concerns, and to start his own business upon returning to India.

“For the first time in my life, there is so much happiness,” he told Gulf News.

He expressed his gratitude to Big Ticket and sharing a message to those still trying their luck: "If you try, you will also win."

The winning ticket was picked by Sabuj Miah Amir Hossain Dewan, a Bangladeshi tailor in Dubai who won Dh20million grand prize on August 3 in his first try.

Speaking to Gulf News, Sandeep shared that he is married and has two brothers and a sister. While living abroad, he has been fulfilling his responsibilities towards his family, especially with his father's health being a major concern. This life-changing win, he said, has given him the strength and hope to better support his loved ones and build a more secure future for them.