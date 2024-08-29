American Expat's Hilarious Take On Indian Men's 'Lecture Mode' Amuses Internet

The video has resonated with some and entertained many, sparking a lighthearted debate

An American man living in India recently shared some humorous observations about Indian men. In a video on Instagram, John poked fun at how they often effortlessly shift into lecture mode, turning a simple conversation into a lengthy, 30-minute monologue. He noted that even when they're unfamiliar with a topic, Indian men won't hesitate to share their opinions and insights. He further recounted several instances where he's been lectured on American culture by Indian men, despite being from the US himself.

''Do you agree? Many times when I try to talk to Indian men it turns into a 30-minute lecture,'' he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has resonated with some and entertained many, sparking a lighthearted debate on social media. One user wrote, ''There are no disagreements. No negotiation. There are one-sided conversations. Now you know how women feel.''

Another commented, ''It is an Indian thing. All are authorised to lecture the person younger to them. Even when they don't know the topic or subject. I advise you not to waste a second on such idle people.''

A third said, ''Wow. I completely agree, in fact I would like to add that men cannot listen to women at all. Either they will completely ignore what we say or they will go into trauma. I feel blessed that I am surrounded by a few Indian men who listen and it is wonderful to be around them.''

A fourth added, ''I won't stereotype, but yeah, to an extent, it is true for many Indian men, esp the ones from the older generation.'' A fifth said, ''Quite common, especially men. Lack of education and most people are bad listeners. However, makes life easy for me - Saves me the trouble of talking, I just listen and later my girls and I have a good laugh, for days.''

Notably, John is a digital creator and an American expat living in India. He is married to an Indian and loves sharing my experiences and observations about the country through reels and vlogs.