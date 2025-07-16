"No Means No": Woman Calls Out Creepy Behavior By Indian Men During Singapore Trip

A Reddit user shared a disturbing experience from her trip to Singapore, where she was subjected to unsettling behaviour by Indian men. In a Reddit post, the Indian woman, who was travelling with three friends, expressed feeling creeped out and urged Indian men to respect personal boundaries. Initially, the trip went well, but things took a turn when they visited a Buddhist temple.

The woman described how an Indian man in his mid-20s began following her and her friends throughout a Buddhist temple. He approached them, claiming to visit Singapore frequently and feeling lonely, and asked to hang out or act as their guide. After they politely declined, he suggested a vegan restaurant on a higher floor of the temple, claiming it was where monks ate. Despite initial curiosity, the women became increasingly uncomfortable as the man continued to follow them, even after they tried to evade him by skipping floors. His persistence alarmed them, and they eventually spotted him again at a nearby store. Feeling uneasy, they took the MRT to leave the area.

"At lunch, while we were paying, he suddenly stepped in and offered to pay for one tray. We refused, but he insisted we give him cash instead, saying he needed change. It was awkward and pushy. We wrapped up lunch quickly and left, but saw him again in a nearby store, still following us after more than an hour. At that point, we were alarmed and took the MRT out of Chinatown," she added.

The harassment continued the next day while they were exploring Singapore's nightlife. Two Indian men approached them while they were ordering drinks, and despite being ignored, they joined in their toast uninvited. The women asked them to leave. Later, on the dance floor, the men followed them again until they moved closer to the DJ booth, where a group of girls joined them, prompting the men to back off.

"What really got to us was that it wasn't strangers or locals making us feel unsafe — it was fellow Indians. In a country known for order and respect, they felt entitled to intrude, follow, and force interactions. To the men reading this: this isn't charming, it's creepy. Learn to read the room. Respect boundaries. No means no — even if it's not shouted," she concluded.

The post received widespread support, with many users condemning the men's behaviour and expressing solidarity with the women. Some users emphasised the need for Indian men to be held accountable for their actions, suggesting that prolonged tolerance of such behaviour had emboldened them.

One user commented, " I sometimes wonder how they are not embarrassed by their desperate attitude and sheer lack of self-respect. It's like someone is swatting a housefly away, and yet they won't stop buzzing around you. Go away… shoooo."

Another wrote, "You really should have complained to the club authorities or the MRT security at Chinatown. A taste of Singapore's law enforcement would have taken care of these obnoxious men."

A third said, " Do men really think it is attractive to repeatedly ask or stalk women? Why is one "No" bot enough? Read the room! If the woman is interested she will let you know."