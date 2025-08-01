Couple Quits High-Paying Singapore Jobs To Start Simpler Life In India: "Quiet Decision To Prioritise Life"

A video of a couple who quit their high-paying jobs in Singapore to embrace a simpler life in India is going viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by a user named Sharmilaa, the clip offers a glimpse into their peaceful new lifestyle - children laughing and playing in open spaces, lush green fields, and a home nestled near the hills. It's a stark contrast to the fast-paced city life they left behind. The woman revealed that three years ago, they made the bold decision to choose freedom over hustle and moved back to India with their little daughter.

"3 years ago, we made a big decision - we left our high-paying jobs, moved back to India, and chose freedom over the hustle. Not a perfect plan... just a quiet decision to prioritise life over work," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Sharmilaa revealed that she was tired of the fast-paced life and long work hours, so they decided to build a slower, peaceful life. Now, she works as a virtual assistant and mentors others interested in the field.

"I thought I'd earn Rs 20K a month doing something flexible as a Virtual Assistant. That was the only goal," she said. But that small step turned into a steady business that brought both income and peace of mind. "A business that brings financial stability and lets me work a few hours a day, from anywhere... even from our little hill-view farm," she wrote in the post.

Since being shared, Sharmilaa's video has accumulated nearly 500,000 views and over 7,800 likes. In the comments section, users called the couple's journey inspiring.

"Im also thinking to come back to home for this peace," shared one user. "Its one best decision you made," wrote another.

"such bliss. I'm glad many are taking a chance at life," commented a third user.