''Rs 18,000 Per Month For 30-Minute Work'': Mumbai Cook's Eye-Opening Earnings Stuns Internet

A Mumbai-based lawyer's post about her cook's fee of Rs 18,000 per household for just 30 minutes of work has sparked a conversation online. In her post, Ayushi Doshi shared that her cook, or 'maharaj' as she called him, works at 10-12 houses every day in the same complex, usually spending around 30 minutes at each, depending on the family size. He hardly spends time commuting, gets free food and tea everywhere, gets paid on time and can also leave anytime without saying goodbye or serving any notice period, she said.

Comparing the life of her cook with that of a corporate employee, Mr Doshi added, "Meanwhile, I'm out here saying 'gentle reminder' with trembling hands with minimum salary."

My Maharaj (Cook)

•Charges ₹18k per house

•Max 30 mins per house

•10–12 houses daily

•Free food & free chai everywhere

•Gets paid on time or leaves without a goodbye 😭



Meanwhile I'm out here saying “gentle reminder” with trembling hands with minimum salary.🙂 — Adv. Ayushi Doshi (@AyushiiDoshiii) July 29, 2025

Ms Doshi's post quickly caught the attention of social media users. Many doubted the authenticity of her claims and accused her of exaggeration.

"18k for a 30 min job ? Is he using AI," one user wrote. "do you have a family of 10 people ? absolute lie......i have few friends in mumbai. many local ladies cooks delicious food and charges very nominally.....absolute lie....18k for a cook," commented another.

"18k for part time cook is exaggerated. Its 4-6 k even in gurgaon," wrote a third user. "This is a hilarious and imaginative post just for engagement farming," said another.

"Live in South Mumbai. Most charge between 8-10K for an hour once a day. What food is being cooked in only 30 mins ? If you spend 25K you can get someone full time who knows multiple cuisines etc," one user wrote.

"30 min. ? What do you ask him to cook? Even with 30 min. per house, how do you think he'll manage to work for 10-12 houses daily?" questioned another.

Addressing the criticism, Ms Doshi wrote, "Mumbai folks, back me up ! this is what good Maharajs charge in decent localities. The same cook charges Rs 2.5k a day for a family of 12 isn't overcharging, it's just how things work here. If your state still runs on Rs 5 thalis, that's great for you , but don't assume everyone else is lying."

"And no, it's not "engagement farming." It's just real life experience in one of the most expensive cities in the country. If you can't relate, maybe just accept the difference in cost of living and keep scrolling instead of shouting "fake" in the comments," she added.