Watch: Mumbai Man's 'Aura Farming' Dance In Middle Of Flooded Road Goes Viral

Hopping on the 'Aura Farming' trend, a man in Mumbai has gone viral after he was seen dancing in the middle of a flooded road. The western Indian city of Mumbai has been grappling with extreme rainfall in the last few days, leading to severe waterlogging in the streets, but the stressful situation seemingly did not bog down the man, who belted the dance steps.

In the now-viral video, the man can be seen standing on the divider of a road, without any footwear. With the rain pelting down, the unbothered man starts dancing to the exact steps of the viral trend. After completing the dance, the man takes a plunge into the stream of rainwater and floats away on a foam cardboard as people around attempt to stop him.

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 26 million views and thousands of comments, with social media users impressed by the man's dance steps, whilst others praised him for highlighting the poor civic condition of the city humorously.

"Aura farming last boss," said one user, while another added: "After giving 28 per cent in tax, this is the facility they give."

A third commented: "It is amazing how happy Indians stay, even with tough infrastructure and small salaries. They keep smiling and enjoying life no matter what."

A fourth said: "My dad explaining how he went to school. Lol."

See the viral post here:

Entertainment never stops in Mumbai. The show must go on! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/sySNLzC0cx — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 20, 2025

(Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video)

Previous instance

This is not the first instance when the viral dance trend has been performed in Mumbai. An FIR was file against a 24-year-old woman, named Nazmeen Sulde. after she posted a video of herself performing the 'Aura farming' dance on the bonnet of a moving Mercedes-Benz car in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A man named Al-fesh Shaikh, reported to be her boyfriend, was driving the vehicle.

The stunt raised serious safety concerns, endangering Sulde and other commuters, with the police using CCTV footage to track the car and identify the owner. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police detained and filed a case against both Sulde and her boyfriend under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act.

What is 'Aura Farming'?

The trend went viral after a video of Rayyan Arkan Dikha, an 11-year-old sunglass-wearing boy in Indonesia, was spotted doing a cool dance while balancing on the tip of a long racing boat. The internet made him the "ultimate aura farmer" in the eyes of the young generations because of his calm demeanour and fluid hand gestures.

"I came up with the dance myself," Dikha told the BBC. "I came up with the dance myself," he added. "It was just spontaneous."

🔥🚨BREAKING: This young man named Dika has taken over the Internet on all platforms for ‘legendary aura farming' he can be seen dancing on the front of boat races in Indonesia to boost moral.



The viral kid stealing hearts at Pacu Jalur, His dance isn't just moves, it's pure… pic.twitter.com/awify23gFh — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 7, 2025

The trend has caught the attention of celebrities like Steve Aoki and Wiz Khalifa, who have recreated or referenced Rayyan's dance.