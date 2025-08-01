Harsh Goenka Calls Trump's 'Pak Selling Oil To India' Remark Unrealistic: "More Likely To Happen In Lagaan"

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all goods imported from India starting August 1, alongside an additional penalty over India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil and military hardware. He also announced a trade deal with Pakistan and floated the idea that "some day" Islamabad might sell oil to New Delhi. Now, reacting to this, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently took to X to express his thoughts. In one of the posts, he compared the idea of Pakistan selling oil to India to cricket and the popular Bollywood movie 'Lagaan', and called it unrealistic.

"Saying Pakistan will sell oil to India is like saying a tailender will hit a triple century in a T20 match. Technically possible. Realistically? More likely to happen in Lagaan than in real life," he wrote.

Saying Pakistan will sell oil to India is like saying a tailender will hit a triple century in a T20 match.

Technically possible. Realistically? More likely to happen in Lagaan than in real life. 🏏🛢️🎬 pic.twitter.com/H3dol02xSY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 31, 2025

Mr Goenka's post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many sharing their opinion on Trump's announcement.

"Trump's main motive is to just mock & poke India. He knows very well that our leaders keep their mouth shut, instead of say something!" one user wrote.

"Basically @realDonaldTrump playing a dirty corporate game. He is aware about India - Pakistan issues and its sensitivity. Hence, trying to exploit and impose his trade deal on India. Our leadership so far has not been able to handle his bullying well hence this fiasco," commented another.

In another post, the industrialist shared what India's playbook should be to deal with Trump's 25% tariff. He pointed out that key sectors like pharmaceuticals, steel and IT exports may remain largely unaffected by the tariff hike. "There's scope to boost 'Make in America' through joint ventures," he suggested.

The businessman also advised looking eastward: "Time to woo Europe, ASEAN. Ride the China 1+ shift." "India's playbook: turn pressure into opportunity!" he concluded.

Trump's 25% tariff on India? -opportunities:

- Pharma & steel largely safe

- IT exports untouched

- Scope for ‘Make in America' via JVs

- Time to woo Europe, ASEAN

- Ride China+1 shift

India's playbook: turn pressure into opportunity! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 30, 2025

Notably, Mr Goenka's posts come after Trump announced a trade deal with Pakistan, touting a joint initiative to develop oil reserves in India's terror-harbouring neighbour and even floated the idea that "some day" Islamabad might sell oil to New Delhi. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States and Pakistan are currently in the process of selecting the oil company for the partnership.

"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!" Trump stated.