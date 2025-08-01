"Point Of Irritation In Our Relations": US On "Ally" India Buying Russia Oil

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said that India's purchase of oil from Russia is "most certainly a point of irritation" in New Delhi's relationship with Washington.

Speaking to Fox Radio a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India and an additional penalty for buying Russian military equipment and energy, Mr Rubio said that India's purchases of Russian oil are helping to sustain Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.

"Look, global trade - India is an ally. It's a strategic partner. Like anything in foreign policy, you're not going to align 100 per cent of the time on everything," Mr Rubio said when asked if President Trump is "upset" with India getting a "great portion" of the discounted oil from Russia.

"India has huge energy needs and that includes the ability to buy oil and coal and gas and things that it needs to power its economy like every country does, and it buys it from Russia, because Russian oil is sanctioned and cheap and - meaning they have to - in many cases, they're selling it under the global price because of the sanctions. And that, unfortunately, is helping to sustain the Russian war effort," he added.

"So, it is most certainly a point of irritation in our relationship with India - not the only point of irritation," Mr Rubio said.

The US Secretary of State also said that they have "many other points" of cooperation with India.

"But I think what you're seeing the President express is the very clear frustration that with so many other oil vendors available, India continues to buy so much from Russia, which in essence is helping to fund the war effort and allowing this war to continue in Ukraine," he said.

Trump's Tariffs On India

Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD," he wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

"INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!" he added, referring to his 'Make America Great Again' slogan.

India On Trump Tariffs

Hours after President Trump's announcement, India said it will take all necessary steps to "secure its national interest".

"The Government has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade. The Government is studying its implications. India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in an official statement.

"The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs. The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements, including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK," it added.