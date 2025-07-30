"While India Is Our Friend...": Trump Announces 25% Tariffs, Penalty On India

India will pay a 25 per cent tariff on goods exported to the United States from August 1, Donald Trump decreed on Truth Social, the social media network owned by the US President.

Mr Trump also slapped a penalty - an unspecified over and above the 25 per cent - on America's "friend" for buying "a vast majority of their military equipment" and oil from Russia.

In a short but characteristically loud post, the American President referred to India as "our friend" but complained of "far too high tariffs (that are) among the highest in the world" and "the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country".

He also accused India and China of paying for Russia's war - a now three-year-old military conflict Mr Trump claimed he could end within 24 hours of being sworn in on January 20.

"Remember, while India is our friend... we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world. And they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country."

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine. All things not good! India will, therefore, be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August 1..." Mr Trump wrote.

Delhi has bought crude oil from Moscow after it dropped prices - a bargain buy for a country with massive energy needs but a limited budget - to fund Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

The West has tut-tutted over India's purchase of Russian crude, but the government has been very clear about its position on this matter. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has repeatedly told critics the country's purchase of oil is guided by market demand and not political strategy.