Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta 'Slapped' At Public Meet, Attacker Caught

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been hospitalised after she was slapped and her hair pulled during a public hearing at her residence this morning, BJP leaders have said. A man, said to be in his 30s, approached the Chief Minister during a 'Jansunwai' and attacked her. The Chief Minister's security personnel immediately caught the attacker, who had disguised himself as a complainant at the public meeting, and he is now being questioned.

The Chief Minister has been rushed to the hospital and top officers of Delhi Police have rushed to her residence to secure the premises.

To address public concerns, the Chief Minister attends a 'Jansunwai' meeting at her residence every week. Senior BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "One person present at the meeting attacked the Chief Minister. Right now, doctors are examining the Chief Minister. We condemn the attack. It should be investigated if this attack was politically motivated." Mr Khurana said the attacker slapped the Chief Minister and pulled her hair.