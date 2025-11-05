9,000 Challans, 500 Inspections In 24 Hours As Delhi Steps Up Pollution Enforcement

Delhi authorities carried out over 500 inspections and issued more than 9,000 vehicular challans in the past 24 hours as part of ongoing efforts to control pollution. As per official data, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 202 on Wednesday, continuing a positive trend seen over recent years.

Construction Sites And Waste Points Monitored

Teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), MCD, NDMC, DCB, PWD, DJB, Revenue, DSIIDC, and DMRC inspected 387 construction and demolition sites, 79 municipal solid waste points, 22 diesel generator installations, and 12 hotels and restaurants, officials said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Our teams checked fuel usage and dust control measures at multiple sites. Action has been taken wherever violations were found."

Road Dust And Vehicular Pollution Measures

Authorities focused on road dust and vehicular emissions. Officials reported that 90 metric tonnes of road dust were collected, 1,988 km of roads mechanically cleaned, 1,797 km sprinkled with water, and anti-smog guns deployed across 5,171 km, consuming over 1.07 lakh litres of treated water.

Sirsa said, "Dust mitigation and road cleaning operations have been intensified across all pollution hotspots. This is part of a coordinated, science-based effort to keep Delhi's air cleaner."

Large-Scale Enforcement Drive

The enforcement drive included 9,325 vehicular challans, 83 truck diversions, 454 complaints resolved, and 2,348 MT of construction and demolition waste removed. Officials said 128 inter-state buses were also checked at city borders.

Officials added that over 1,200 enforcement teams are working continuously under the Winter Action Plan, monitoring compliance across the city.

Adding to the enforcement push, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted on X that the government has launched a "comprehensive and robust campaign" to control pollution in the capital. She said that 200 maintenance vans are operating on all PWD roads, carrying out intensive cleaning and repair work, including removing dust and debris, filling potholes, repairing footpaths and central verges, and fixing broken light fittings and exposed wiring.

The campaign, covering roughly 1,400 km of roads, runs day and night and will continue for 45 days, with each van staffed by an engineer and progress monitored by senior officials. "The government's aim is to take decisive action against every cause of pollution and bring it under control," she added.

Delhi's AQI stood at 202 on Wednesday, which, as per the official data, is lower than in previous years, but pollution hotspots and winter smog remain a concern. Citizens are still being urged now to avoid open burning, use public transport, and maintain vehicle PUCs. With winter approaching, can Delhi maintain cleaner air, or will pollution spike again?