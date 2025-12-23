"This Isn't India": Row Erupts After New Zealand Far-Right Group Halts Sikh Procession With Haka

A major row has erupted over the disruption of a Sikh religious procession (nagar kirtan) by members of a far-right group in South Auckland, New Zealand. Videos of the disruption went viral on social media, showing people in blue T-shirts standing along Great South Road and performing a traditional Maori 'Haka' in front of the procession, halting it from moving forward.

Agitators, reportedly followers of Pentecostal Pastor Brian Tamaki, who heads the Destiny Church, raised slogans like "One True God" and "Jesus-Jesus". Throughout the standoff, policemen were seen positioning themselves between the two groups to prevent any escalation.

Tamaki shared the video of the disruption on X and wrote, "THIS IS OUR LAND. THIS IS OUR STAND. Today, True Patriots stood their ground in South Auckland. No violence. No riots. Just my young men performing a haka...face-to-face...to send a clear message: KEEP NZ, NZ."

"While parts of Manurewa were shut down for hours by Sikhs and Khalistan terrorists, who were wielding swords and daggers, flying foreign and terrorist flags, we reminded the country of something important: This is New Zealand. These are our streets. This is land," he added, without substantiating his claims with evidence.

The Haka is a Maori cultural dance that represents identity, pride and unity. It is often performed by a group, with vigorous movements and stamping of the feet with rhythmically shouted accompaniment at cultural events.

Organisers of the nagar kirtan later said they had required approvals for the procession, describing the disruption as both unexpected and troubling.

Row Erupts Over Disruption

The video soon received backlash from politicians in New Zealand, who criticised Tamaki and his followers and extended their support to the Sikh community in the country.

In a statement, New Zealand MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan noted that New Zealand is home to people who speak over 300 different languages, belong to many faiths and have brought numerous traditions and festivals to this nation.

"The Sikhs, for example, have been here since the late 1800s. So it's pretty ridiculous that one man and his band of followers think they can dictate who is or isn't Kiwi and what is or isn't "the Kiwi way of life"," she said.

She cautioned that supporting such behaviour can lead to othering, citing the Bondi Beach attack last week as an example.

"The sad reality is that these sorts of behaviour that border on being intimidating and hateful result in other-ing specific groups of people; making them feel less-than. Not Kiwi-enough. Then it becomes ok to treat them differently- because they are different (in their minds). And that's a slippery slope right back to what happened here on March 15th 2019 or Bondi, more recently. Hate is dangerous & shouldn't be allowed to be normalised," she said.

Another New Zealand MP, Oriini Kaipara, also criticised the disruption. Sharing a Facebook post of Auckland-based academic Harpreet Singh, she wrote, "Thank you for holding space for us Tangata Whenua who genuinely care about you and our Tangata Moana, and Tangata Tiriti. Thank you for your understanding and compassion for us despite the actions of one man and those who trust and believe in him."

Singh, in his post, noted, "These actions were carried out by one man and those who chose to follow him, people who have hijacked a culture and an identity to spread hate. The responsibility lies with them alone, and my community sees it the same way.......Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We stand with you as Sikhs but also as New Zealanders."

Another lawmaker, Marama Davidson, also expressed solidarity with Sikhs and said, "That self-proclaimed 'pastor' is seeking outrage....Haka used for racism and bigotry towards people who are just trying to survive like the rest of us - is not of us as tangata whenua... Our liberation as tangata whenua, needs us to reject the colonial project of pitting people against each other."

Uproar In India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal have urged the Centre to take up with the New Zealand government the issue of "disruption" of a peaceful Nagar Kirtan procession in South Auckland.

On being asked about the issue, Mann told reporters in Dhuri that the Centre should take up the matter with the New Zealand government.

Mann noted that everyone has the right to propagate their religion, saying Punjabis are hard-working, and wherever they go, they contribute to the development of that place.

Badal, meanwhile, urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise the matter with the New Zealand government and ensure that strong measures are taken to protect the rights of the Indian population and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

"Strongly condemn the disruption of the peaceful 'Nagar Kirtan' procession in South Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday by local protesters," Badal said in a post on X.

Such intimidation threatens religious freedom and the spirit of universal brotherhood, he added.

Badal said Nagar Kirtan is a sacred and joyous religious parade of Sikhs, involving the singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib and promoting devotion and unity.

"I am glad to note that the Sikh community responded with remarkable restraint and peace despite provocation, true to Guru Sahib's teachings of 'Chardi Kala' and 'Sarbat Da Bhala'," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Sikh community has always made an exemplary contribution to the welfare, peace, tolerance and progress of the global community.

Despite this, viewing Sikh religious traditions through a lens of hatred is highly condemnable, Dhami said, referring to "disruption" of the Nagar Kirtan.

Dhami said the foundation of Sikhism rests on the principles of Sarbat da Bhala (welfare of all), brotherhood and service to humanity.

Nagar Kirtan is a sacred religious tradition of the Sikh faith that conveys a message of mutual harmony, love and unity in society. Opposing such religious events is a direct attack on the universal message of the Sikh gurus, he said.

He further stated that the Sikh community, spread across various countries around the world, has always lived in harmony with local populations and consistently respected the laws and cultures of the countries they reside in.

Through langars (community kitchens) and selfless service during Sikh religious events, a message of service to humanity is conveyed, which strengthens social cohesion, he said.

The SGPC president appealed to the governments of New Zealand and India to take serious note of the matter and ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community to observe their religious events.

Religious freedom and mutual respect are the true hallmarks of any multicultural society, he emphasised.

Dhami also urged influential Sikhs in New Zealand to engage in dialogue with the local government and people who opposed the event and discuss the issue amicably.

Efforts should be made to resolve the matter in accordance with the teachings of Sikh gurus, and an atmosphere of bitterness should be avoided, he added.

