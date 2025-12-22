Animals Bear Brunt As Delhi Air Pollution Shows No Signs Of Abatement

As Delhi-NCR's toxic air sparks warnings for children, the elderly and those with respiratory illness, veterinarians and animal welfare groups are flagging a quieter crisis unfolding among pets and stray animals.

In Greater Noida, two golden retrievers living in an apartment with their pet parents were recently diagnosed with bronchitis and kennel cough-conditions. Veterinarians say such cases are becoming increasingly common during pollution spikes.

Heaving heavily through a nebulizer, five-year-old golden retriever Leo was diagnosed with bronchitis and kennel cough, forcing him to undergo a course of medications and injections.

His pet parents Mansi and Amey note the illness came on abruptly. "Leo, began coughing early one morning, and by night his condition worsened. The vet told us this has become very common in Delhi-NCR," Mansi said.

The pollution has also reshaped daily routines at home. Long walks and outdoor play have been suspended, replaced with short outings during relatively safer hours. "We give him lukewarm water, warm food and make sure the air indoors is clean," Mansi said.

Her partner Amey said both their dogs Leo and Simba have been struggling with watery, burning eyes. Staying indoors for extended periods has also affected their behaviour. "Leo has become unusually lethargic and has stopped playing. He now comes and sits quietly in front of us, looking up, it's his way of asking for comfort," he said.

With the capital's Air Quality Index repeatedly slipping into the 'severe plus' category, vet clinics across the region are reporting a rise in animals suffering from breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin problems. In the long term, doctors warn, sustained exposure to polluted air can also affect fertility and increase the risk of chronic disease, including cancer.

"Dogs, especially, are showing clear signs of distress during high pollution periods," said Dr Deepak Chaturvedi, a veterinarian practising in Delhi-NCR. "We are seeing a noticeable increase in bronchitis and other respiratory issues during this season, and air pollution is a major contributing factor," he said.

Dr Chaturvedi explained that poor air quality can inflame the airways, triggering bronchitis in dogs. "Pet owners should avoid early morning and late-night walks, when pollution levels tend to be higher, and reduce outdoor activity as much as possible," he advised.

Explaining kennel cough, Dr Chaturvedi said it is an infectious form of tracheobronchitis affecting the upper respiratory tract. "Nearly 90 per cent of cases are bacterial and can be prevented through vaccination. Viral infections are also seen and require diagnostic tests," he said. Typical symptoms include a dry, honking cough, throat irritation, and restlessness. Given how contagious the condition is, he cautioned against visits to grooming centres, clinics, or crowded spaces during outbreaks.

Data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee underscores the scale of the problem. PM2.5 levels have been recorded at 15 to 20 times above safe limits, with pollutants seeping indoors as well.

Delhi is home to an estimated five to six lakh stray dogs, besides large numbers of community cats, cows, and bulls, all of whom remain continuously exposed to toxic air with little or no protection. From resting along dusty pavements to navigating crowded, traffic-heavy markets, these animals inhale polluted air continuously. The toll on their health is often invisible to passers-by.

Animal welfare groups say the situation is even more severe for stray animals, who remain exposed to toxic air with little shelter or medical care. In episodes of extreme pollution, rescue helplines see an increase in calls related to animals suffering from breathlessness, confusion and, in some cases, collapse.

Organisations such as PETA India and Friendicoes have launched awareness drives, urging residents to place water bowls outside homes, provide temporary shelter and ensuring basic health check-ups for community animals during pollution peaks.

As Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air, experts stress that humans and animals share the same environment and the same risks. Small acts of care, they say, can make a meaningful difference for animals quietly enduring the city's polluted air.