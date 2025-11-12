Delhi Government Schools To Get Modern Sports Facilities, Training Programmes

Delhi's government schools are set for a major upgrade as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced plans to develop state-of-the-art sports facilities and professional training programmes across the city. The initiative aims to provide children with access to modern sports infrastructure from an early age, turning schools into nurseries for future champions.

At a high-level meeting with Education Department officials, CM Gupta directed the preparation of a detailed blueprint for the project's implementation. Officials said the plan will include sports grounds, multipurpose auditoriums, and professional coaching in disciplines such as cricket, boxing, taekwondo, football, and swimming.

"Sports not only build fitness but also instil discipline, teamwork, and leadership - qualities essential for life," CM Gupta said.

Officials noted that schools with large open spaces will be converted into full-sized sports grounds, while those in densely populated areas will receive multipurpose auditoriums or mini arenas. Rural schools have been prioritised to ensure equal opportunities across the city.

To strengthen Delhi's sporting ecosystem, the government will partner with reputed sports academies. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will allow these academies access to facilities and administrative support to run structured coaching programs.

The feasibility of building swimming pools in select schools is also being studied, officials said. CM Gupta assured that the project will be implemented on a fast-track basis, with adequate funding allocated for infrastructure and coaching.

Alongside facilities, the government has announced incentives for top-performing athletes. Olympic gold medallists will receive Rs 7 crore, silver medallists Rs 5 crore, and bronze medallists Rs 3 crore, along with financial assistance and government jobs for promising talent.

"We want every child in Delhi to step onto the field with confidence and pride," the CM said.