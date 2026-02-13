3 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Searches Underway

At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to launch search operations, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

One of the schools -- BT Tamil School -- in central Delhi's Jhandewalan informed the DFS about the threat at around 9.12 am, he said.

In a message to parents, another school said, "Dear Parents, this morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed".

Further details are awaited.

