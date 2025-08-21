Advertisement
6 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Third Hoax In Four Days

Calls regarding the bomb threat were received between 6:35 am and 7:48 am in six schools in the capital.

This is third such incident in 4 days when Delhi schools have received bomb threats (Representational)
  • At least six schools in Delhi received bomb threats by e-mail on Thursday
  • Threat calls were received between 6.35 am and 7.48 am at six different schools
  • Police, fire personnel, and bomb disposal squads responded immediately to the threats
New Delhi:

At least six schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Thursday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch a search operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Calls regarding the bomb threat were received between 6:35 am and 7:48 am in six schools in the capital. These include Andhra school in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School and Indraprastha International School, Dwarka, officials said.

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately.

This is the third such incident in four days when schools have received bomb threats. On Monday, 32 schools across Delhi received similar threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

On Wednesday, around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats again through e-mail, which were later declared 'hoax'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Bomb Threat, Delhi Schools, Delhi School Bomb Threat
