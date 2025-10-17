Delhi Boy Sends Hoax Bomb Threat Mail To School To Avoid Exams

A bomb threat e-mail sent to a private school in outer Delhi turned out to be a hoax, with police tracing the sender to a student who wanted to avoid exams, officials said on Friday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Paschim Vihar East Police Station on Thursday after the principal of Vishal Bharti Public School reported receiving an e-mail claiming a bomb had been planted on the premises.

"Multiple teams reached the school and activated standard bomb threat protocols. The building was evacuated, and teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, and Fire Department were called in to carry out thorough checks," a senior police officer said.

He said that after no suspicious object was found during the search, the threat was declared a hoax.

A case was registered, and during the investigation, the cyber team traced the origin of the e-mail to a juvenile.

"The juvenile was apprehended and during questioning, he admitted to sending the threatening mail because he was afraid of exams and wanted the school to declare a holiday," the officer added.

