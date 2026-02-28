Delhi High Court Puts Private School Fee Fixation On Hold, Here's What You Need To Know

The Delhi High Court today stayed the Delhi government's notification requiring private schools to constitute fee regulation committees. In its interim order, the court stated that, for the time being, private schools are not required to form such committees for fee determination.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on March 12. Until then, schools cannot be compelled to establish these committees.

The court's decision makes it clear that private schools will charge the same fees for the 2026-27 academic session as they did in 2025-26.

Earlier, the Delhi government had notified the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, aimed at curbing arbitrary fee hikes by private schools.

The Act, passed in the Delhi Assembly on August 8 after extended debate, covers all 1,700 private schools in the capital, a significant expansion from the 1973 law, which applied to only around 300 schools, according to the government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during her Independence Day address, congratulated Delhi residents on the transformative initiative in the education sector, highlighting that the education bill has been notified. She said she was happy to share this development on the occasion of Independence Day.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood added that the bill addresses all concerns and the gazette notification has now been issued. He said any government-recognised private school that feels threatened by the law is welcome to forgo its government recognition.