Delhi CM SHRI School Admissions 2026: Registrations Begin Today For Classes 6, 9 And 11

Admissions to Delhi government's 75 CM SHRI Schools for the 2026-27 academic session begin today, February 27, 2026, as the Directorate of Education (DoE) opens the online application window for the CM SHRI Schools Admission Test-2026.

According to a circular issued by the DoE's CM SHRI Branch, the entrance test will be conducted to fill vacant seats in Classes 6, 9 and 11. The application process will remain open till March 12, 2026 (11:59 pm).

Who Is Eligible

Only students who are residents of Delhi and have passed:

Class 5 (for admission to Class 6)

Class 8 (for admission to Class 9)

Class 10 (for admission to Class 11)

in the 2025-26 academic session from a recognised school located in Delhi are eligible to apply.

The cutoff date for eligibility is the last date of online application- March 12, 2026.

50 Per Cent Seats Reserved For Government School Students

The DoE has mandated that at least 50 per cent of seats will be reserved for students from government and government-aided schools in Delhi, including DoE, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The minimum qualifying marks for inclusion in the merit list are:

25 per cent for General category

5 per cent relaxation for SC/ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN)

Admissions will, however, be based on school-wise and category-wise cutoffs.

School Preference Rules

Candidates must carefully select school preferences while applying:

Class 6: Two school options

Classes 9 and 11: Three school options

The department has clarified that no request for transfer will be entertained once a school is allotted.

For Class 9, applicants must also select their stream preference at the time of application:

Paper I: HE21CS (STEM Courses)

Paper II: HE21CS (Finance), Humanities, and Performing & Visual Arts (PVA)

Students may opt for one or both papers. No change of stream or school will be permitted after allotment.

Exam Pattern And Timeline

The CM SHRI admission test will be OMR-based and objective type:

Class 6: 75 questions | 300 marks | 150 minutes; no negative marking; bilingual paper

Class 9: 100 questions | 400 marks | 150 minutes; ¼ mark deduction per wrong answer; English medium only

Class 11: 100 questions | 400 marks | 180 minutes; ¼ mark deduction per wrong answer; English medium only

The test is tentatively scheduled for the last week of March 2026 for Classes 6 and 9, and May 2026 for Class 11.

CWSN candidates will be provided additional time as per government norms.

Vacancies Across 75 Schools

The circular lists vacancies across all CM SHRI Schools. Highlights include:

Class 6: 35-105 seats per school depending on campus

Class 9: Up to 70 seats per school

Class 11: Seats available only in designated schools as per stream availability

Admissions will be conducted only against vacant seats.

The DoE aims to complete the admission process for Classes 6 and 9 by April 30, 2026.

How To Apply

Students can apply online starting today via the official DoE portal: edudel.nic.in

Applicants must:

Register using a valid mobile number

Upload a recent passport-size photograph

Submit applicable category or CWSN certificates

Review the form carefully before final submission

Admit card release dates and result announcements will be notified on the DoE portal.

With the application window now live, education department has advised students and parents to check eligibility, prepare documents, and apply well before the March 12 deadline to secure seats in Delhi's premier government model schools.