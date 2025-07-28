Delhi Government Opens Admissions For 33 CM SHRI Schools For Classes 6 To 8

Delhi CM SHRI Schools Admission: The Delhi government has announced the opening of admissions to Classes 6, 7 and 8 in 33 CM SHRI Schools for the 2025–26 academic session. A common entrance test for all applicants will be held on August 30, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The move comes as part of the capital's broader education reform drive under the CM SHRI (Chief Minister Schools of High Relevance and Innovation) initiative, modelled on the Centre's PM SHRI Schools. Delhi has earmarked 75 government schools for transformation under the programme, aimed at creating model institutions with autonomy, modern infrastructure, and NEP 2020-aligned pedagogy.

Government officials said that the first phase of CM SHRI Schools is expected to be formally inaugurated in September.

Who Can Apply?

Admissions are open to Delhi-resident students currently enrolled in Classes 6, 7 or 8 in any recognized school in the capital.

Key eligibility rules include:

50 per cent seat reservation for students from government and government-aided schools, including those under DoE, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

5 per cent relaxation in eligibility marks for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) and CWSN (Children With Special Needs) candidates.

Key Dates

Applications open: July 30, 2025

Last date to apply: August 15, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Admit cards issued: From August 23, 2025

Entrance test: August 30, 2025 (Saturday), 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Results declared: September 10, 2025

Admissions complete: By September 15, 2025

Test Format and Centres

The CM SHRI Schools Admission Test–2025 will be a bilingual (Hindi and English), OMR-based multiple-choice exam. The question paper will carry no negative marking. CWSN candidates will be granted extra time as per existing norms.

The test will be conducted across designated schools under the Directorate of Education to ensure accessibility in all zones.

DoE has stated that the syllabus and a sample OMR sheet will be uploaded on edudel.nic ahead of the test.

How To Apply

Applications will be accepted online only between July 30 and August 15 via the Directorate's website.

Interested students and parents can monitor the website for further updates, including the complete list of 33 participating schools- edudel.nic.