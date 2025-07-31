From Classrooms To Careers: What Delhi Government School Students Can Expect From Vocational Education

Students in Delhi government schools may soon graduate with more than just certificates - they could walk away with job offers. At a vocational placement drive held on Thursday at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini, over 30 private firms conducted on-site interviews and extended provisional offers to Class 12 students trained in vocational subjects.

From Classwork to Career Prep

The drive is part of a wider Delhi government initiative to align school education with employment opportunities. Companies at the event were hiring for entry-level positions in IT support, retail, operations, and customer service.

Vocational education in Delhi government schools now begins as early as Class 9, offering training in trades such as information technology, healthcare, electronics, retail, and logistics. According to the Directorate of Education, more than 4.2 lakh students opted for vocational subjects in the last academic year.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Ashish Sood said the shift is not only about employment but readiness.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the officials of the Training Directorate of Vocational Training and the administrators of our school education department for instilling in children the confidence to stand on their own feet through vocational training. This is not just about earning money; it's about building the confidence to move forward in life and helping students develop the skills to find jobs on their own."

Who's Hiring?

Companies such as HCL, Tech Mahindra, Haldiram, Citikart, and Navgurukul took part in the drive. Officials say the growing participation of private firms reflects a shift in how education is being reframed-not just as a path to college, but as a possible entry point into the workforce.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which advocates integrating vocational and academic streams to broaden student opportunities.

The Road Ahead

Despite growing interest, most roles offered are entry-level, and data on long-term job retention or career progression remains limited. The Delhi government has pledged to expand supporting infrastructure, including smart classrooms, robotics labs, and computing resources. However, implementation has been uneven, with gaps in equipment and teacher training still being addressed.

These job fairs give many students their first experience in a formal recruitment setting-and a glimpse of the future. But beyond initial opportunities, a larger question remains: can school-level vocational training evolve into a reliable pathway to lasting, meaningful employment?