Delhi University Responds To Lenskart Co-Founder's Degree Query: "Received No Application"

DU Response To Lenskart Founder: Delhi University has issued a statement in response to claims made by Lenskart co-founder Sumeet Kapahi, claiming he is not able to trace his marksheets and degree on the university's website.

In the draft IPO filing before Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Lenskart revealed Kapahi has been unable to trace his B.Com degree from Delhi University.

The red herring document further claimed Kapahi sent multiple emails and applied through the university's online portal to obtain copies of his academic documents but a response is awaited.

Responding to Lenskart claims, the Examination wing of the Delhi University said it examined the matter and found they have not received any applications physically or via email from anyone named Sumeet Kapahi requesting the issuance of duplicate marksheets or degree.

However, the university did confirm that a payment was made under the miscellaneous section by an individual named Deepesh, who requested a duplicate marksheet for Sumeet Kapahi's B.Com degree.

The university further clarified that Sumeet Kapahi has not made any formal application or filled in the application form to receive his marksheets and degree. They have advised him to fill the application form on the website's application portal for duplicate marksheet and pay the applicable fee.