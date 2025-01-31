University Of Southampton Delhi Launches Scholarships Schemes For Indian Students

The University of Southampton, Delhi has introduced two scholarship schemes to support exceptional undergraduate and graduate students in India. The Delhi Presidential Scholarship and the Future Talent Scholarship aim to provide financial assistance to meritorious candidates enrolling for the August 2025 intake.

Delhi Presidential Scholarship

This fully funded scholarship will be awarded to one undergraduate and one graduate student, covering the entire tuition fee for the duration of their course. Candidates must demonstrate consistent academic excellence and align with the university's core values to qualify. The recipient of the graduate scholarship will be announced in June 2025, while the undergraduate recipient will be named in July 2025.

Future Talent Scholarship

This scholarship offers a tuition fee reduction of ₹2,20,000 for the first year and is available to up to 12 undergraduate and graduate students across the university's six programs. Selection will be based on academic performance and a strong scholarship application. Shortlisted candidates will be announced in two phases - June and July 2025.

Additional Financial Support: Future Talent Bursary

In addition to the scholarships, the university has introduced the Future Talent Bursary, which provides financial aid of up to Rs 6,60,000 for one year to academically strong but financially disadvantaged undergraduate students. Eligibility criteria and application details for this bursary, along with other scholarship programs, will be available by the last week of February 2025.

Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement at the University of Southampton emphasized the university's commitment to supporting students.

"We are proud to offer these scholarships, which recognise and reward academic excellence while providing real financial support. A considerable portion of tuition fees has been allocated to scholarships, ensuring that many students meeting our criteria receive assistance. By studying at the University of Southampton Delhi, students become part of a global academic community, benefiting from high-quality resources, expert faculty, and a UK-style education. These scholarships will empower our students to excel academically and become future leaders and innovators, making a lasting impact on society."

Application Process

Students planning to apply for admission in August 2025 can submit their scholarship applications once the process begins in February 2025. Interested candidates are advised to check the university's official website for updates and application details.