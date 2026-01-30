School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 31): Top National, World, Sports, Education

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 31): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 31, 2026

Top National Headlines (January 31)

NCP's Sunetra Pawar To Be Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon, Under Tax Scrutiny, Dies By Suicide In Office

NCP Reunion Announcement Mid-February, 4 Frontrunners For Chief: Sources

Spacesuit To Lab Coat, Shubhanshu Shukla's Mars Experiment Takes Off

Tamil Nadu To Get Decisive Mandate, Vijay No MGR: N Ram Exclusive

Top World Headlines (January 31)

US Plans Big India-Focused Meet As Washington Seeks To Counter China

Kevin Warsh, Ex-Federal Reserve Official, Picked By Trump As Next Chair Of Fed

Russia Wanted To Sell A Moscow Airport For $1.7 Billion, No One Bought It. A 50% Sale Followed

UK PM Starmer Seeks To Bolster China Ties Despite Trump Warning

Top Sports Headlines (January 31)

Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Djokovic Beats Sinner In 5-Set Thriller, Enters 11th Aus Open Final

Alcaraz Enters First Aus Open Final, Overcomes Zverev In Five-Set Thriller

Pakistan Told "Time To Strike Has Passed", Mohsin Naqvi Grilled By Own People In T20 World Cup Row

Will Ishan Kishan Play India's Fifth T20I vs New Zealand? Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Reveals

Top Education News (January 31)