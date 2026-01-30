School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 31): Top National, World, Sports, Education

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 31): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 31): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 31, 2026
Top National Headlines (January 31)
- NCP's Sunetra Pawar To Be Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister: Sources
- Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon, Under Tax Scrutiny, Dies By Suicide In Office
- NCP Reunion Announcement Mid-February, 4 Frontrunners For Chief: Sources
- Spacesuit To Lab Coat, Shubhanshu Shukla's Mars Experiment Takes Off
- Tamil Nadu To Get Decisive Mandate, Vijay No MGR: N Ram Exclusive
Top World Headlines (January 31)
- US Plans Big India-Focused Meet As Washington Seeks To Counter China
- Kevin Warsh, Ex-Federal Reserve Official, Picked By Trump As Next Chair Of Fed
- Russia Wanted To Sell A Moscow Airport For $1.7 Billion, No One Bought It. A 50% Sale Followed
- UK PM Starmer Seeks To Bolster China Ties Despite Trump Warning
Top Sports Headlines (January 31)
- Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Djokovic Beats Sinner In 5-Set Thriller, Enters 11th Aus Open Final
- Alcaraz Enters First Aus Open Final, Overcomes Zverev In Five-Set Thriller
- Pakistan Told "Time To Strike Has Passed", Mohsin Naqvi Grilled By Own People In T20 World Cup Row
- Will Ishan Kishan Play India's Fifth T20I vs New Zealand? Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Reveals
Top Education News (January 31)
- Odisha JEE 2026 Registration Begins, Exam From May 4
- SSC Releases City Slips For MTS And Havaldar Exam 2025