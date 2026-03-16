School Assembly News Headlines (March 17): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 17)
School Assembly News Headlines Today (March 17): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 17, 2026.
Top National Headlines (March 17)
- Not Just Bengal, Election Commission Transferred Officers In Tamil Nadu And Assam
- What Is PNG? How To Get Its Connection As US-Iran War Affects LPG Supply, Causes Shortage
- Assam To Hold 1st-Ever Single-Phase Poll On April 9: All You Need To Know
- 289 Indian Sailors Repatriated From Gulf Amid Iran War: Government
- 2021 Redux? Suvendu Adhikari Takes Fight To Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata Seat
- Need To Get Out Of Mindset That Only Delhi Requires Green Cover: Supreme Court
- "Anti-Women, Anti-Bengali": Mamata Banerjee Slams Poll Body Over Officers' Removal
- The 4 Mahagathbandhan MLAs Who Skipped Rajya Sabha Voting In Bihar
- Devendra Fadnavis Defends Anti-Conversion Bill, Says Law Targets Fraud, Not Faith
- BJP Releases First List Of 47 Names For Kerala Polls
Top World Headlines (March 17)
- "Military Dictatorship, Clerical Facade": Fareed Zakaria On Iranian Politics
- "Iran To Take The War As Far As Necessary": Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
- 5th Iranian Woman Footballer Gives Up Asylum In Australia, Returns Home
- "You Raised A Finger Here": Netanyahu's Sarcastic Reply To AI Photo
- Opinion | Amateur 'Advisors', Ignored Generals: How Trump Shunned Protocol To Launch Iran War
- Trump Faces Political Heat Two Weeks Into US-Israel War Againt Iran
- Trump May Send Troops To Capture "Crown Jewel Of Iran"
- 'Cabinet Okayed Iran Op 2 Days After PM Modi Left': Israel Envoy Clears Air
- 20 Thai Sailors Return Home After Vessel Attacked In Gulf, 3 Still Stranded
- US Jets Strike Military Facilities Near Iran's Chabahar Trade Zone: Report
Top Sports Headlines (March 17)
- Gambhir Opens Up On Dhoni Exchange, Sends Big Message: "Be In My Position"
- 'Mistake' Led To Virat, Rohit's Test Retirements? Gambhir Drops Stunning Hint
- Owners Buying Pakistan Players "Contributes To Indian Casualties": Gavaskar
- India Stars Face Big ICC Snub Despite T20 WC Triumph. Pakistan Star Rewarded
- Bumrah Faces Hilarious Trolling From Wife For Two-Word Anniversary Post
Top Education Headlines (March 17)
- CBSE Issues Advisory To Teachers On Sharing Exam Evaluation Information Online
- IIT Madras Tops Usage As Research Access Scheme Crosses 11 Crore Downloads
- Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: BSEB Inter Results Likely To Be Announced
- Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Provisional Answer Key Out, Download Here
- Bihar Police SI Result 2026 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Result