School Assembly News Headlines (March 17): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (March 17): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 17, 2026.

Top National Headlines (March 17)

Not Just Bengal, Election Commission Transferred Officers In Tamil Nadu And Assam

What Is PNG? How To Get Its Connection As US-Iran War Affects LPG Supply, Causes Shortage

Assam To Hold 1st-Ever Single-Phase Poll On April 9: All You Need To Know

289 Indian Sailors Repatriated From Gulf Amid Iran War: Government

2021 Redux? Suvendu Adhikari Takes Fight To Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata Seat

Need To Get Out Of Mindset That Only Delhi Requires Green Cover: Supreme Court

"Anti-Women, Anti-Bengali": Mamata Banerjee Slams Poll Body Over Officers' Removal

The 4 Mahagathbandhan MLAs Who Skipped Rajya Sabha Voting In Bihar

Devendra Fadnavis Defends Anti-Conversion Bill, Says Law Targets Fraud, Not Faith

BJP Releases First List Of 47 Names For Kerala Polls

Top World Headlines (March 17)

"Military Dictatorship, Clerical Facade": Fareed Zakaria On Iranian Politics

"Iran To Take The War As Far As Necessary": Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

5th Iranian Woman Footballer Gives Up Asylum In Australia, Returns Home

"You Raised A Finger Here": Netanyahu's Sarcastic Reply To AI Photo

Opinion | Amateur 'Advisors', Ignored Generals: How Trump Shunned Protocol To Launch Iran War

Trump Faces Political Heat Two Weeks Into US-Israel War Againt Iran

Trump May Send Troops To Capture "Crown Jewel Of Iran"

'Cabinet Okayed Iran Op 2 Days After PM Modi Left': Israel Envoy Clears Air

20 Thai Sailors Return Home After Vessel Attacked In Gulf, 3 Still Stranded

US Jets Strike Military Facilities Near Iran's Chabahar Trade Zone: Report

Top Sports Headlines (March 17)

Gambhir Opens Up On Dhoni Exchange, Sends Big Message: "Be In My Position"

'Mistake' Led To Virat, Rohit's Test Retirements? Gambhir Drops Stunning Hint

Owners Buying Pakistan Players "Contributes To Indian Casualties": Gavaskar

India Stars Face Big ICC Snub Despite T20 WC Triumph. Pakistan Star Rewarded

Bumrah Faces Hilarious Trolling From Wife For Two-Word Anniversary Post

Top Education Headlines (March 17)