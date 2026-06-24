How A Hoodie In 33 Degrees Celsius Heat Led Cops To Pune Man's Killers

Ketan Agarwal's death was initially believed to be a tragic trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Pune last week, but it soon turned into a murder investigation after the police found a suspicious CCTV footage - showing a man wearing a hoodie in Maharashtra's scorching heat during the hike.

According to the police, the CCTV showed Ketan and his fiancee Siya Goyal walking together at the fort. Another man, now identified as Chetan Choudhary - Siya's lover - was following them from a close distance of around 20 to 30 feet. He was seen wearing shorts and a hoodie that covered his face. He was also wearing a headset over the hoodie.

In another CCTV footage, Siya suddenly looked back at the man in the hoodie, and immediately, he sat down.

Cops said that it was 33 degrees Celsius at the time from the footage - prompting them to investigate the case as they wondered why anyone would wear a hoodie during a hike in the scorching heat.

"The technical analysis established a close connection between the Siya and Chetan and pointed towards a well-thought-out conspiracy. We then examined photographs and social media profiles linked to Chetan. A comparison of those images with CCTV footage from the fort showing a hooded individual in the area helped police narrow their focus on him," an official said as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the police, another reason for their suspicion was how Siya did not show any sadness in her behaviour after her fiance's death.

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During the probe, Ketan's uncle revealed that Siya had expressed reservations about the marriage and had once asked whether the wedding could be postponed by a year.

Investigation also revealed that Siya and Chetan had exchanged 2,004 phone calls of nearly 238 hours in total over the last seven months.

The murder case

Siya and Ketan - the young son of a prominent Maharashtra businessman - had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding involving private jets and palaces was scheduled for November. But Ketan died on June 18 after Siya and her lover pushed him into a valley at Lohagad Fort near Pune.

Investigation revealed that Siya was also in a relationship with Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22 - whom she met at a business meeting last year. While Siya owned a bakery, Chetan ran a dry fruit business. Their relationship began in November 2025, while her and Ketan's families were moving ahead with wedding preparations. According to the police, Chetan was unhappy with Siya's relationship with Ketan and viewed him as an obstacle, and so, the two allegedly conspired to kill him.

Cops said that Siya lured Ketan to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of a casual outing. Chetan was reportedly called to the location later, and the pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death.

Failed murder attempt

Days before the murder, Ketan and Siya were set to fly off to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot last month, but had to change plans when the man realised his passport was missing upon arriving at Mumbai airport. The victim's father alleged that Siya sabotaged the trip by hiding his passport.

Later during their trip to the Lohagad Fort in Pune, Siya had attempted to kill him first on June 14 but had failed to do so. According to the police, she had pushed him at the fort, but he managed to grab a cliffside bush. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him.

Siya and her lover then killed Ketan on June 18. Case files revealed that the two had also locked in a "plan C" in case the earlier planned crime had failed.

Siya and Chetan have been arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy and remanded to seven-day police custody.