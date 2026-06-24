Who Was Ketan Agarwal, Pune Real Estate Firm Director Murdered By Fiance

What initially appeared to be a tragic trekking accident, turned out to be a well-planned gruesome murder. The 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal left for trek to Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 with his fiance, Siya Goyal, only to be pushed into the gorge by her and and her lover Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya and Ketan were engaged and were all set to be married later this year. The families had reportedly booked a palace in Rajasthan for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests.

Initially Siya told the police that Ketan slipped and fell into the gorge while posing for photos. Then police on Tuesday said that Siya and her lover Chetan pushed Ketan to his death and tried to pass it off as an accident.

Siya and Chetan, both have been arrested now.

Who Was Ketan Agarwal