Fiancee's Failed Attempt 4 Days Before Murder, A Snake Excuse, And A Hug

Four days before Ketan Agarwal was pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort, his fiancee Siya Goyal made an attempt on his life at the same location, according to an account given by Ketan's father.

Vishal Agarwal, father of the 26-year-old real estate director, has described how Siya pushed Ketan from the fort on June 14. When Ketan survived by grabbing a bush, Siya shouted that a snake was approaching and then hugged him.

"On June 14, they both went to the fort alone, and Siya pushed Ketan. After the push, Ketan grabbed a bush and escaped. Fearing the secret would be revealed, Siya shouted 'snake, snake'," Vishal Agarwal said. "When they arrived at the airport, everyone's passports were there, but Ketan's passport was missing. It seemed as if it had fallen somewhere. They tried to search for it, but the passport was nowhere to be found. Therefore, they returned. After returning, on the third or fourth day, she quarrelled with him again, arguing that they had to go to Lohagad Fort."

"And then, on June 14, she went to Lohagad. They were both alone at that time. She pushed Ketan. After being pushed, Ketan slipped backwards, and a bush caught his hand. He escaped by grabbing hold of that bush. He then began to regain consciousness, realising that he had been pushed and that he had survived. Siya immediately shouted, 'snake, snake' and went and hugged him."

Ketan Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje in Pune district and director of a family-run real estate business, died on June 18 after falling nearly 400 feet into a gorge near Lohagad Fort. The fort, linked to the history of the Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is one of the 12 forts in Maharashtra listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Initially, the death was treated as an accident. Siya told Lonavala rural police that Ketan had slipped and fallen while the couple was on an outing at the hill fort amid strong winds. An accidental death report was registered. Police later examined the circumstances and found them suspicious.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Siya and her alleged lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22, a resident of Kondhwa in Pune, on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill of Pune rural said the investigation looked at multiple angles, including financial disputes and personal relationships. Police established that Siya was in a relationship with Chetan and viewed Ketan as an obstacle.

The two allegedly conspired to kill Ketan. Siya took him to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of an outing, while Chetan was called to the spot later. They then pushed him off the fort, police said. Local crime branch officers first took Chetan into custody based on suspicion. During interrogation, he reportedly disclosed the plot. Siya was arrested on the basis of that information.

"Following a complaint lodged by Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, the Lonavala rural police registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday," Superintendent Gill said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Ketan had been scheduled to marry Siya later this year. Families on both sides had made extensive preparations, including booking a palace in Rajasthan's picturesque Udaipur for the wedding ceremony.