Pune Cops Visit Rajasthan Temple to Verify Siya-Chetan Secret Marriage Claim

A team of the Pune Rural Police visited the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan to verify reports of an alleged marriage between accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the police sought CCTV footage from the temple premises as part of the verification process. However, no CCTV footage was found.

Earlier, reports had surfaced claiming that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury had allegedly solemnised a secret marriage at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury are currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail under judicial custody in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Their present judicial custody is scheduled to end on Thursday, when they are expected to be produced before the court for further orders.

Police have not officially confirmed the alleged marriage and said the verification process forms part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother, Rakhi Agarwal, on Tuesday wrote an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking justice and his personal intervention in her son's murder case.

Describing the devastating impact of the loss on her family, Rakhi Agarwal stated that her "whole world has vanished" following the brutal killing of her son."

"My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi (My whole world is gone). Every corner of our home reminds me of him. His room, his clothes, his photographs, and the silence that has replaced his laughter remind me every day that he will never come back," the letter read.

The grieving mother also highlighted the double tragedy that struck the family in the wake of the incident. She revealed that Ketan's grandfather, unable to bear the shock of the murder, passed away less than three weeks later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)