On Camera, Pune Fort Murder Accused Siya Goyal Shows Middle Finger To Media

Siya Goyal, who allegedly murdered her fiance Ketan Agarwal with her lover, had shown no remorse for her act - prompting the police to investigate and arrest her in what was initially believed to be an accidental fall. To add to this, Siya has now made an obscene gesture towards the media stationed outside her house while she was being escorted by the police.

A 17-second video posted by news agency IANS on X showed Siya walking out of her Market Yard residence in Pune - where the cops had taken her for investigation. Wearing a black T-shirt and a printed scarf covering her face, Siya looked at the media trying to get her footage and showed them a middle finger.

X users quickly slammed the murder accused, calling her "entitled".

Another user said, "As evil as they come - no remorse".

Ketan Agarwal murder case

Siya and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed Ketan into a valley at the Lohagad Fort near Maharashtra's Pune on June 18, causing his death. Siya initially told the police that he slipped and fell, following which an accidental death report was filed. However, the cops grew suspicious as Siya showed no sadness in her behaviour. Subsequently, the investigation began, and she and Chetan were arrested.

Also Read: "First He Cheats, Then Calls Me": Siya Goyal's Video From Pub Surfaces

Siya and Ketan's families had fixed their marriage, and their grand wedding was scheduled for November. According to police, Chetan was unhappy with Siya's relationship with Ketan and viewed him as an obstacle, and so, the two allegedly conspired to kill him.

On June 14, Siya took Ketan to the fort, where she pushed him, but he survived by grabbing a bush on the cliffside. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him. She then convinced him to go to the fort again, but this time she called her lover too, where the pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge.

The two accused will be produced in the Wadgaon Court today at 2:30 pm - where the Pune Rural police will seek their additional remand. On the other hand, the lawyers of both the accused will request judicial custody.