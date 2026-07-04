Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper To Ed Sheeran: Celebs At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now married. The star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden brought together celebrities from the worlds of music, film, sports and fashion, making it one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

Ahead of the celebrations, streets around Madison Square Garden were reportedly blocked off to ensure privacy for the couple and their guests.

Despite the security measures, paparazzi and fans managed to catch glimpses of several celebrities arriving for the festivities.

Among the first guests spotted were Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters and Lena Dunham, who reportedly travelled to the venue together.

Hadid wore a sparkling salmon pink gown from Wiederhoeft's Spring 2026 collection, while Dunham opted for a vibrant magenta satin dress.

Zoe Kravitz was also seen arriving in a long-sleeved sheer black minidress with metallic embellishments.

Guests from different chapters of Swift's life also attended the wedding. Her childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, was among the early arrivals, wearing a strapless Sau Lee gown featuring a greige boned bodice and a draped brown satin skirt.

Model Karlie Kloss was also present to celebrate Swift's big day, arriving in a strapless champagne dress from Tove.

The guest list also featured several musicians, including Miranda Lambert, Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, and Maren Morris.

Several personalities from the sporting world also attended the celebrations, including Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin, Ross Travis, and sports commentator Erin Andrews.

Also spotted at the wedding were Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Dakota Johnson and Ed Sheeran.

The celebrations followed a rehearsal dinner held the previous evening. More than 1,000 guests reportedly gathered on the Madison Square Garden arena floor as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding with family and friends.