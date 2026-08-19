Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda, Manager Confirms

Trouble in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage, along with several reports regarding their divorce, has been making the rounds since last year. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, has now confirmed that Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce case against Govinda.

She was spotted at the Bandra, Mumbai court, though the reason was not known. There have been serious allegations and controversial remarks from Sunita Ahuja for a long time now, with Govinda responding now and then.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, expressed his disappointment in how this whole matter played out in the media over the last two years. He added that there was no need for this to come this far, as "fights happen and yet things continue".

He told NDTV, "But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?"

"Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely. That is all that matters. I speak well for everyone - for Govinda, for Sunita, for the children, for all," concluded Shashi Sinha.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Relationship Came Under Scanner

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since last February.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled last year.

On Ganesh Chaturthi last year, the couple posed together in front of media. Sunita said, "Aaj itna close, close... agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai. (If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down.)"

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Sunita Ahuja recently referred to Govinda as a "sugar daddy" in connection with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Govinda has since responded to the controversy. The remarks came after Sunita publicly accused the actor of having an affair with the actress.

Responding to the allegations, Govinda said, "Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain. Aur jab aap apna kaam kar rahi thi, chahe woh khaane ka show tha, chahe woh lockdown tha, Tina se kehkar dono shows mein aapne aise-vaise, yen-ken-prakaren mujhe bulvaya aur mujhse sevaayein lein. Khair, woh toh aapka haq hai. (I do not take up every opportunity that comes my way, and yet you are interfering in the work I am currently doing. When you were working, whether it was your food show or during the lockdown, you used your contacts to invite me to both programmes and sought my support. Of course, that was your right.")

He further said, "Aur jis waqt maine film shuru ki hai, aap ek bhi kasar nahin chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaaun, badnaam ho jaaun ya kuch aisa ho jaaye ki mera business na ho. (Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that I lose public support, get defamed, or suffer setbacks in my work.")

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

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