Govinda Fires Back At Sunita Ahuja After 'Sugar Daddy' Remark, Calls Out Her 'Abusive' Language

After Sunita Ahuja recently referred to Govinda as a "sugar daddy" in connection with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, the actor has finally responded to the controversy. The remarks came after Sunita had publicly accused Govinda of having an affair with the actress.

Amid the ongoing public exchanges, Govinda addressed Sunita at length, expressing his disappointment over her comments and urging her to refrain from making remarks that could affect his reputation and work.

What Govinda said

Govinda began by saying, "Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain. Aur jab aap apna kaam kar rahi thi, chahe woh khaane ka show tha, chahe woh lockdown tha, Tina se kehkar dono shows mein aapne aise-vaise, yen-ken-prakaren mujhe bulvaya aur mujhse sevaayein lein. Khair, woh toh aapka haq hai."

(I do not take up every opportunity that comes my way, and yet you are interfering in the work I am currently doing. When you were working, whether it was your food show or during the lockdown, you used your contacts to invite me to both programmes and took my support. Of course, that was your right.)

"Aur jis waqt maine film shuru ki hai, aap ek bhi kasar nahin chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaaun, badnaam ho jaaun ya kuch aisa ho jaaye ki mera business na ho."

(Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that I lose public support, get defamed, or face losses in my work.)

"Kisi gareeb parivaar se jab log film line mein aate hain, unhein is kadar lajjit ya badnaam mat kijiye ki woh bhaag jaayen, woh darr jaayen."

(People from modest backgrounds who enter the film industry should not be shamed or humiliated to the point that they feel scared or forced to leave.)

"Aap mein kshamata hai, aap mein taqat hai. Shohrat, izzat aur daulat, sab Ishwar ne di hai. Iska matlab yeh nahin hai ki jiske paas yeh sab nahin hai, use aap zaleel karein."

(You have influence, power, fame, respect and wealth. But that does not mean those who have less should be humiliated.)

Govinda also responded to comments about his age and pairing with younger actresses.

"Umar ka yeh jo silsila aapne chalaaya hai, to main aapki jaankari ke liye punah yaad dila doon ki desh ke sabhi bade kalakaron ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya jo youngsters rahi hain. Unhein achchi filmein, naam, shohrat aur izzat mili. Aur inhein yuvaon ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila, isi liye yeh yuva nazar aaye. Aap yeh nahin chah rahi hain ki main yuva kaise dikh sakta hoon."

(Since you have repeatedly raised the issue of age, let me remind you that many leading actors in the country have worked with younger actresses. Those actresses gained opportunities, recognition and success, while the actors continued to appear youthful on screen. It seems you do not want people to see me in that light.)

He further claimed that a group was trying to damage his image and said, "Aap apni chhoti si apekshaon mein ek bahut bade business ke saath ghat karne mein lagi hui hain. Aapke peeche jo group hai, jo gang hai, unse sabhi waqif hain. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki woh waqfiyat bahut zyada khulkar saamne aa jaayegi. To aapke liye bhi yeh cheez shobha nahin degi."

(In pursuit of your own expectations, you are harming a much larger business. Everyone is aware of the group behind you, and I believe the truth will eventually come out. That would not reflect well on you either.)

Concluding the first part of his statement, Govinda appealed to Sunita to stop making public remarks about him.

"Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki aage bhi shayad aapko meri kahin na kahin, kisi na kisi mukaam par zaroorat padegi. To aap kripya aise bayaan dekar yeh jo podcast chala rahi hain aur yeh jo beizzati ki ja rahi hai... aap thoda sa apni had mein rahiye. Aisi aapse prarthana hai. Dhanyavaad!"

(I believe there may come a time when you might need my support again. So I request you to stop making such statements and publicly insulting me through these podcasts. Please maintain some boundaries. Thank you.)

Govinda on abusive language

The actor also took exception to what he described as Sunita's use of abusive language.

"Aur haan, main specially yeh punah kahunga. Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyaan dene lagi hain."

(And yes, I would like to say this again. Sunita ji, you have started using far too many abusive expressions.)

"Aur Ishwar se aap manaaiye ki aapse log prerit ho gaye, to aap apna aaina dekhenge. Youngsters jo hain, aapse ummeed karte hain ki aap jis tarah se vyavahaar karenge, they will follow it."

(Pray that people do not start taking inspiration from such behaviour. Young people look up to you and often follow what they see.)

"Kahin aapke hi saath log phir maa-behen ki gaali dena shuru kar denge to bahut lajjit ho jaayenge hum sab. Don't do this."

(If people begin speaking to you in the same manner, it would be embarrassing for all of us. Don't do this.)

"Aap sasta kar diya hai yeh maa-behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahin hai."

(You have reduced such words to something casual and commonplace. This is not expected from you.)

Govinda and Komal have recently attracted attention with a series of appearances for their upcoming film Roopa. The two were first photographed together at Mumbai airport, months after Sunita had openly hinted that the woman allegedly involved with her husband was a newcomer named Komal. Govinda was seen with the actress again on Friday, bringing the old allegations roaring back into the spotlight.



Also Read: "Your Sugar Daddy Is Rich, Dress Better": Sunita Ahuja's Brutal Swipe at Govinda and Komal Rani