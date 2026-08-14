Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi-NCR is expected to witness widespread rainfall on Friday as favourable monsoon conditions, coupled with a developing weather system over eastern India, continue to influence the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, over the next several days.
Weather conditions on Independence Day are also expected to remain cloudy.
An alert for heavy rainfall has also been sounded in Uttarakhand till August 17.
Follow the Live Updates of Today's Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand:
Weather Forecast LIVE: Delhi Didn't Exceed Average Rainfall In A Week, Weather Body Rectifies Error
Over the past couple of days, we have seen numerous fluctuations with regard to the weather. As per experts, the driving force behind the weather is a powerful combination of active synoptic weather systems and extended-range climate drivers, which are inducing significant rainfall across India. Predicting the weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued nationwide forecasts detailing heavy precipitation and flash flood alerts. Interestingly, the organisation has also rectified an 'error' made while lodging its data entries for the national capital.
What happened with Delhi's rain numbers?
A typing mistake at the Safdarjung observatory temporarily made it look like Delhi had exceeded its monthly rainfall average. On August 6, the actual rainfall recorded was 18.7 mm, but it was accidentally entered into the system as 56.0 mm. The automated website displayed a monthly total of 230.5 mm, overreporting the actual total by 37.3 mm. Delhi has received 197.2 mm of rain so far this month, meaning it is actually slightly below its normal August average of 226.8 mm.
NDTV spoke to IMD officials who issued a clarification and rectified the data on the national media group. READ MORE HERE
Monsoon News LIVE: 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand
The weather body has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, and issued an 'orange' alert today in Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Nainital.
Weather Forecast LIVE: Delhi-NCR Braces For Heavy Rain
Delhi-NCR is expected to witness widespread rainfall on Friday as favourable monsoon conditions, coupled with a developing weather system over eastern India, continue to influence the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, over the next several days.
According to the IMD, rain activity is likely to remain widespread across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on August 14, with wet weather conditions expected to continue until at least August 19. Meteorologists have attributed the forecast to an active monsoon trough passing close to the National Capital Region, creating conditions conducive to persistent rainfall.
The trough currently extends from Rajasthan through Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and its movement is expected to generate repeated spells of rain over Delhi-NCR.