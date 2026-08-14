Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi-NCR is expected to witness widespread rainfall on Friday as favourable monsoon conditions, coupled with a developing weather system over eastern India, continue to influence the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, over the next several days.

Weather conditions on Independence Day are also expected to remain cloudy.

An alert for heavy rainfall has also been sounded in Uttarakhand till August 17.

Follow the Live Updates of Today's Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand: