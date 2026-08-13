Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Killed In Chhattisgarh Crash

Riddhi Thakkar, a 24-year-old biker from Mumbai, died after her motorcycle collided with a trailer truck on National Highway-30 near Markatola Ghat in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Wednesday morning. Thakkar was travelling with a group of women bikers from Mumbai towards the Bastar region. The group had reached the Raipur-Kanker route when a trailer coming from the opposite direction collided with her motorcycle, leaving her critically injured.

An emergency call was made to 112 following the crash. Thakkar was initially taken to a health centre in Charama for treatment before being shifted to a private hospital in Dhamtari as her condition worsened. Doctors later confirmed that she had succumbed to her injuries.

Who was Riddhi Thakkar?

A resident of Kandivali West in Mumbai, Thakkar had built much of her online identity around motorcycles, travel and life on the road. She was active on Instagram through the handle @gearglimpse54, where she had 20,000 followers, and regularly shared content related to biking, travel and lifestyle. She had also posted on Instagram just hours before the fatal accident.

Thakkar also ran a YouTube channel, Ridewithridz, where she documented her experiences as a biker. Her content included reviewing motorcycles, riding gear, helmets, bike accessories, waterproof tail bags and other equipment. She also shared moto-vlogs, road trips and videos featuring different motorcycles.

Her social media profiles presented her as an enthusiastic rider who wanted to encourage more women to take up motorcycling. Her YouTube bio highlighted her focus on breaking stereotypes, building a riding community and documenting both the highs and challenges of life on two wheels.

"On this channel, I take you along on my two-wheeled adventures, from solo rides and scenic road trips to bike reviews, riding tips, gear guides, and the real, unfiltered moments of life on the road as a girl who rides...I'm here to break stereotypes, inspire others (especially women) to chase freedom on two wheels, and build a community where all riders are welcome," her YouTube bio reads.

Apart from biking and travel, Thakkar also described herself as a makeup artist on Instagram.

After her death, an older video from her YouTube channel has resurfaced online, drawing attention for its reflections on love, independence and making the most of life. Her sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief among fellow riders and members of the biking community.