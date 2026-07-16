5 Of Family Killed After Scooter Crashes Into Parked Tractor In Chhattisgarh

A woman, her sister and their two children were killed while another child was seriously injured after their scooter rammed into a stationary tractor on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred under Kumhari police station limits adjoining Raipur when the five family members were travelling on the scooter to visit their maternal uncle's house in the state capital, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Amrita Nirmalkar (28) was riding the scooter and the two-wheeler crashed into the rear of the stationary tractor carrying oxygen cylinders and parked on the highway, he said.

Amrita, her younger sister Lakshmi Nirmalkar (26), and their daughters, aged 4 and 7, died on the spot. Amrita's 8-year-old son sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, for treatment, the official said.

The bodies were sent to Supela for post-mortem examination, and the victims' family members were informed about the incident, he said.

The tractor was seized, and its driver was detained for questioning, the official said.

A case was registered, and an investigation was underway, he added.

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