Indian Mother, 24, Stabbed To Death At UK Home, Family Calls It 'Hate Crime'

Kirandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old new mother, was allegedly stabbed to death by a knifeman who burst into her home in Hayes, west London, as she slept. Her husband, also in his 20s, was found outside the property with stab injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The condition of their child, born just a few weeks ago, remains unknown.

The police in the United Kingdom have arrested a 44-year-old man, who matched the description of the suspect, in connection with the stabbings on Sunday morning. Police said the suspect, Daniel Sean James, suffered injuries consistent with jumping out of a window, according to a report by Metro UK.

Kaur's family told Punjab-based PTC News that the assailant entered her bedroom and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon in what they believed was a racist attack.

James has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. However, police have said there has been no evidence at this stage to suggest it was a hate crime, and "investigators are keeping an open mind and exploring every line of inquiry."

Kirandeep Kaur's Life In UK

Kirandeep Kaur reportedly moved to the United Kingdom nearly two years ago on a student visa. She later received a work permit and had been living and working in Britain since then.

The Metro reported that Kirandeep's parents, Sukhdev Singh and Baljeet Kaur, had sold all of their farmland in Piddi village in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab to fund her education in the UK so that she could eventually help her siblings settle overseas.

Her parents have asked the government to bring their daughter's body back to India and urged UK authorities to punish those responsible for her death.

Talking to Metro, Kaur's brother-in-law, Sahib, described her as a wonderful mother.

"She had just had a baby. The family was so happy. We are heartbroken. She was a wonderful mother," he said.

Kaur's neighbour, Ruby, also called her a 'friendly, smiley young mum' who doted on her newborn.

"She was really nice, just a smiley, friendly young lady. I can't imagine why this would have happened. I didn't hear anything overnight, but then, first thing in the morning, there were police everywhere," she told Metro.

'She had just had a baby very recently. She looked so happy being a mum. The baby is so cute, and we were all so pleased for the mum. We are all heartbroken," she added.