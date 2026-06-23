"Wearing My Heart": Indian-Origin Author Wears Sari At Royal Ascot In UK

Kamini Banga, an Indian-origin author based in the UK, has shared how choosing a traditional Indian sari over a Western outfit at the Royal Ascot became a meaningful expression of her identity. Despite being a British citizen for two decades, she said some connections to her roots have remained unchanged.

In a post titled "Wearing my Heart on my Sari at Royal Ascot", Banga described her experience of preparing for one of Britain's most famous social and sporting events. She explained that she initially felt uncertain about what to wear to the occasion, which is known not only for horse racing but also for its fashion traditions.

Recalling her preparations, Banga wrote that she panicked when she received the invitation. She said her image of Ascot had always been of beautifully dressed women in summer dresses paired with striking and glamorous hats.

The author said she went shopping with English friends at some of London's top salons in search of an outfit. However, she soon realised that the traditional Ascot look did not feel authentic to her.

Banga said it quickly became clear that an English dress and a hat were never going to feel like her. Although her friends believed she looked beautiful in the outfits she tried on, she said she saw something different. Looking in the mirror, she said she could only imagine her grandmother's quizzical and bemused expression.

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After discussing the matter with her friends, Banga decided to attend the event wearing a chanderi sari paired with vintage jewellery. She said the final decision was to go with a sari and vintage jewellery. Reflecting on her identity, Banga said that while she had lived in the UK and had been a citizen of the country for 20 years, some things never change.

She added that her friends eventually encouraged her to embrace her heritage. According to Banga, once they understood her reluctance to wear the outfit she had once imagined for the occasion, they convinced her that she and Vindi, dressed in an achkan, would stand out. They also told her that the royal family, particularly the King, appreciates Indian culture.

Banga said her choice of traditional Indian attire received a warm response at the event. She wrote that she and her companion were frequently stopped by security guards, stewardesses, and other attendees who complimented them and shared a common history and homeland.

The experience, she said, became a reminder that even after many years abroad, certain cultural connections continue to remain an important part of who a person is.