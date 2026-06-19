Kate Middleton Attends Royal Ascot Day 2, Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan

Kate Middleton made a radiant return to Royal Ascot on June 17, her first appearance at the prestigious horse-racing event since 2023. The Princess of Wales dazzled in a vibrant daffodil-yellow dress by Roksanda that instantly became one of the standout fashion moments of the day.

On day two of Britain's most prestigious annual horse-racing event, a young admirer managed to catch the princess' attention while she rode in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Prince William during the Royal Procession.

In a video shared on social media, the child is heard calling out, “Princess Kate!” as the royal chatted with fellow guests. At first, she continued with her conversation. Kate then realised the voice belonged to a child and turned around to respond.

Smiling warmly, she waved and told the youngster, “I can still see you!” The moment quickly delighted royal fans online.

The Princess of Wales also interacted with other attendees throughout the event. In another clip shared online by King's Guard Tours, a spectator complimented her appearance, telling her she “looked gorgeous.”

“Thank you! I'm hoping the sun stays out,” Kate replied, prompting laughter from nearby onlookers.

The social media post accompanying the video praised her look, describing the royal as “stunning in summer yellow.”

Princess Kate's First Ascot Appearance Since Health Battle

Kate's return to Royal Ascot comes after a challenging period for the royal family. She last attended the event in 2023 before revealing in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The princess completed chemotherapy treatment in September 2024 and announced in January 2025 that she was in remission.

While the specific type of cancer has not been publicly disclosed, she significantly scaled down her royal duties during treatment to stay focused on ‘finding the right balance' after completing preventative chemotherapy.

‘Day At The Races'

Following the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a clip from the day on their official social media account.

“A day at the races. Delighted to present the trophy for The Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot,” they captioned.