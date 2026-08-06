"We All Went Bankrupt": <i>Golmaal</i> Actor Susmita Mukherjee On Doing 'C-Grade Films' After A Rs 1 Crore Debt

Veteran actress Susmita Mukherjee has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing why she accepted projects she is "not so proud of." In a fresh video shared on social media, the actress said financial pressure, mounting debt, and the responsibility of supporting her family forced her to take on work that did not align with her creative aspirations.

What Susmita Mukherjee Said In The Video

Golmaal actor Susmita Mukherjee has shed light on the professional choices she made during a challenging period in her life, admitting that she accepted projects she was unhappy with because of financial compulsions.

In a recent video, the actress responded to a question from a follower who asked why she had appeared in films that were often criticised for being sexist and disrespectful towards women. Susmita said the question made her revisit a painful chapter of her life.

Recalling the criticism she has faced over some of her projects, she said, "Someone asked me, 'Ma'am, why did you act in bad films?' I was shocked because it's a very disturbing thing to go back to my life and say, 'Why did I act in such sexist, C-grade films, films derogatory to women.'"

The actress admitted that she is not proud of some of her choices and described them as decisions made out of necessity rather than preference.

"Did I sell my soul? Of course, I sold my soul. Did I feel good about it? I didn't feel good then. I still don't feel good about it, but it was my helplessness," she said.

Providing context, Susmita revealed that her family's financial situation changed dramatically in 2002 after the collapse of their media company, Prayas Production. According to the actress, the business incurred significant debt during a period of rapid technological change in the industry.

"If I tell you about my life circumstances, in 2002, my husband and I lost our media company, Prayas Production. It was a loan of one crore. Along with us, Track Cinema and Anil Chaudhary Production, we all went bankrupt," she said.

She explained that the bankruptcy left the family struggling to repay loans while dealing with constant pressure from creditors.

"So debtors at the door used to come, recovery people used to come, they used to abuse us, it was a very bad time, my children were very young. So I was forced to start working again. All the money that used to come, I had to repay a loan of one crore."

Susmita said she and her husband spent years repaying the debt, which influenced many of the career decisions she made during that period.

"My husband and I worked very hard to repay that loan after 3-4 years. So that's why I had to do all that work; I had to make those choices," she added.

Apart from repaying debt, the actress also wanted to provide the best possible education for her daughter. She revealed that despite differing opinions within the family, she decided to send her daughter abroad for higher studies, which added to the financial burden.

"She was doing well in her studies, so I started sending her abroad. My husband was a nationalist. He said, aren't there good schools and colleges in India? But somehow or the other, I felt like it, so I sent her abroad," she said.

Susmita shared that her daughter's education in Australia and New Zealand required substantial financial support, which further motivated her to keep working.

"So she studied very expensively, she went to study in Australia and New Zealand. So I had to earn for that too. So I made those choices," she said.

Despite her reservations about some projects, the actress stressed that she has no regrets about the reasons behind those decisions.

"Of course, I have no regrets, not at all. I taught them well, they are on their feet. But because of that, I had to make all these choices. I had to do bad work too," she said.

Reflecting on the realities of earning a living, Susmita said every individual has their own reasons for pursuing wealth, whether for security, creative fulfillment, family responsibilities, or lifestyle aspirations.

"So I feel every person should have their own index. Why is he working? Why is he earning wealth? So for security, for creative satisfaction, for helplessness, or to keep food, to teach children... you have to make a choice," she explained.

The actress added that she has reached a point in her life where she no longer feels the need to compromise.

"But now I don't do any work that doesn't touch my soul. Now I do exactly what I feel like; with respect, I earn well, and I'm happy with the projects I'm doing."

Concluding her message, Susmita highlighted the realities of the profession and said actors do not always have the luxury of choosing every project.

"We are actors. We don't always have a choice. We are a cog in the wheel. Sometimes we have to work to run the house," she said.