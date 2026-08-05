<i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Box Office Day 6: Tom Holland Film Second-Fastest To Hit Billion-Dollar Mark

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received an overwhelming response from audiences worldwide. Adding to its success story, the latest installment of Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man franchise has made extraordinary numbers at the global box office, crossing the $1 billion milestone in six days of its theatrical release.

On August 4, Sony Pictures announced that the superhero film grossed an impressive $1.05 billion worldwide in its first six days. The achievement makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day the second-fastest movie in history to reach the billion-dollar mark, trailing only behind Avengers: Endgame, which earned $1.2 billion during its opening weekend in 2019.

Spider-Man Breaks Opening Weekend Records

Beyond its billion-dollar feat, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has rewritten the record books with one of the strongest openings ever.

Sony confirmed that the film earned $360 million domestically, overtaking Avengers: Endgame's $357.1 million to register the biggest domestic opening weekend in history. While Endgame still holds the record for the largest global opening weekend with $1.2 billion, Spider-Man's latest outing has established itself as one of the fastest-growing theatrical releases ever.

The movie also set new benchmarks for the biggest Thursday previews, highest Friday opening, and Sony Pictures' biggest launch to date.

Another Billion-Dollar Blockbuster For 2026

Produced by Marvel Studios and Amy Pascal with a reported production budget of $225 million, the film has become the fourth movie of 2026 to cross the billion-dollar mark globally.

Other films to achieve the milestone this year include The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, and Toy Story 5. Meanwhile, The Odyssey is rapidly approaching the billion-dollar club after surpassing $900 million worldwide.

IMAX Revises Release Strategy

Following the film's exceptional performance, IMAX has revised its exhibition plans and announced that it will split screens with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. The move reflects the continued demand for the superhero film as it heads into its second weekend in theatres.

Although the movie will face fresh competition from new releases including One Night Only, Super Troopers 3 and Ice Cream Man, Sony expects the blockbuster to maintain strong momentum in the waning summer weeks to come.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The fourth installment in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man series released in theatres on July 30. Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Downey returns to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom, while other familiar faces include Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. New cast members in the franchise are Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas and Marvin Jones II.