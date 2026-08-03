Tom Holland Reveals A Driver Predicted He Would Get Spider-Man's Role As He's 'Not So Good-Looking'

Tom Holland's new offering, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it released in theatres. Tom Holland, who reprised the role of Spider-Man for the fourth time, shared a funny anecdote from his audition days when a driver predicted he would get the role — but the reason wasn't what you'd expect. The driver actually paid Tom Holland a compliment he hadn't even imagined.

The conversation

During the film's promotions, Tom Holland appeared on The Graham Norton Show and shared the anecdote about a driver who drove him to the final audition.

“He's chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me, and I'm a polite person, but I also want to be like, ‘Mate, please shut up. I'm trying to learn my lines,'” Holland recalled on the show.

Before dropping the 'truth-bomb', the driver kept on talking.

“But it gets better (or worse): he's looking at me in the mirror... and he goes, ‘You know what, kid? I think you're gonna get it,'” said Holland. “And I was excited to hear that.”

Curious, Holland asked the driver what made him think so.

“I think you're gonna get it because the kid that I just drove there? He is so good-looking,” the driver said.

“I was like, ‘Jeez. Thank you, that's exactly the confidence boost I need,'” he quipped on the show.

But the story doesn't end there. The actor encountered the driver again “a few months later,” as he recalled, while working on his first movie as the web-slinging crime fighter.

“And he goes, ‘I told you!'” Holland said. “I was like, ‘What did you tell me? That I was gonna get the part or that I was ugly?'”

Tom Holland On Spider-Man's Role

At the LA premiere of the film, the star looked back on his long run as the web-slinger. "There's a family here at Marvel and Sony. We've been making these movies for 10 years and we're all really good friends and we all still really love working with together and there's a shorthand, there's a collaboration, there is a shared love for this character that is Peter Parker," Tom said in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter.

"When we all get together, it always feels like something magical happens, and to get to do it time and time again is something that will never really sink in for me. It still feels like this is my first-ever premiere for this character. It has been the gift of my life," he added.

When asked about his future as the superhero, the actor chose not to reveal too much but hinted that the journey isn't over yet. "I will do it for as long as they'll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we'll see!," he said.

Tom Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. The actor has made history as the first live-action actor to headline four solo Spider-Man movies, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.