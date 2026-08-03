<i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Tom Holland Film On A Roll, Mints $927 Million (Worldwide)

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the box office, both in India and globally. After a phenomenal opening weekend, the Marvel-Sony blockbuster has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India, further strengthening its position among the biggest Hollywood releases in the country.

The film has also scripted history worldwide, delivering one of the biggest opening weekends ever recorded.

Crosses Rs 250 Crore India Nett In Opening Weekend

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 76 crore net in India on Sunday across 18,051 shows.

With Sunday's collections, the film's India nett total now stands at Rs 256.20 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 306.37 crore.

The English version continues to contribute the highest share of the collections, while the Hindi-dubbed version has also recorded strong occupancy, particularly across multiplexes.

Eyes Record First Monday

The film is expected to maintain its momentum on Monday as well.

Trade experts believe Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to register one of the biggest first Monday collections ever for a Hollywood film in India. With no major releases competing at the box office and strong word of mouth, the superhero film is expected to continue its impressive run through the weekdays.

Among The Biggest Global Openings Ever

Apart from its success in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also delivered an extraordinary performance at the worldwide box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $927 million globally during its opening weekend.

As reported by Variety, the Marvel-Sony tentpole earned $355 million in North America and another $572 million from international markets. The combined total of $927 million makes it the second-biggest global opening in cinema history, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau in pivotal roles.

The latest chapter in the Spider-Man franchise has received a strong response from audiences worldwide and continues to break box office records across several international markets.