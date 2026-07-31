<i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland's Film Beats <i>Dhurandhar</i> And <i>Pathaan</i>, Opens To Record-Breaking Numbers

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made a record-breaking start at the Indian box office.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film registered the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood release in India, outperforming several previous record holders.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Opens To Record-Breaking Numbers

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed Rs 72.44 crore in India on its opening day (July 30).

The film also earned an India nett collection of Rs 60.60 crore, making it the highest-opening Hollywood film in the country.

With these numbers, the superhero film overtook the opening-day collections of Avengers: Endgame, which had grossed Rs 65 crore (Rs 53.60 crore nett), and Avatar: The Way of Water, which collected Rs 48.75 crore gross (Rs 40.30 crore nett) on its first day in India.

Surpasses Several Big Indian Releases

The film also opened ahead of several major Indian releases. It performed better than Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, which grossed Rs 67.19 crore on its opening day, and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Among recent releases, only Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, posted a higher opening-day gross of Rs 76.10 crore in India. Notably, Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved its opening without any block bookings.

Occupancy Remains Strong Throughout The Day

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 56.58 per cent across India on Thursday.

The morning shows registered 51.22 per cent occupancy, which remained steady during the afternoon. The numbers climbed to 58.78 per cent in the evening before reaching 65.11 per cent during the night shows, indicating strong audience interest throughout the day.

Eyes More Records At The Box Office

If the film continues its current run, it could emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood release in India. The current record is held by Avatar: The Way of Water with Rs 477.50 crore, followed by Avengers: Endgame with Rs 445 crore.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The film released in India on July 30, a day ahead of its US release on July 31.

About The Film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles. The cast also includes Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The film serves as the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). While the previous trilogy was directed by Jon Watts, Brand New Day marks Cretton's first outing as director of the Spider-Man franchise. It is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.