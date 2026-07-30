Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau's Intimate Moment During South Of France Trip Goes Viral

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau shared an intimate moment during their recent boat trip in the South of France. The former Canadian Prime Minister was seen applying sunscreen on her chest to protect it from the strong sun.

The pop star looked relaxed during the holiday in a light blue dress, sunglasses and gold earrings. Trudeau was seen in an olive-green button-down shirt paired with beige trousers. The couple enjoyed their time together with a few close friends, who joined them on the boat.

The latest trip came after Katy expressed interest in going on a yacht vacation with Trudeau.

A source previously told Page Six, “Between touring, she would like to cruise to some beautiful places with her boyfriend and possibly their kids.”

Katy has a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with her former fiance Orlando Bloom. Justin Trudeau has three children with his ex-wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Their children are Hadrien, Ella Grace and Xavier.

Katy Perry is set to perform at several major events in the coming months. Her next performance will be at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina on July 31. She will then head to San Luis Potosi, where she is scheduled to perform at FENAPO on August 25. The tour will continue in September, with a performance at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on September 25.